LPGA Tour highlights 2026: Ford Championship, Final round
Nelly Korda and Hyo Joo Kim went head-to-head for the second straight week of the LPGA Tour and the final round of the Ford Championship came down to the wire.
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LPGA Tour highlights 2026: Ford Championship, Round 3
LPGA Tour highlights 2026: Ford Championship, Round 3
Extended highlights from the third round of the LPGA's Ford Championship, featuring Hyo Joo Kim and Nelly Korda in Arizona.
Nelly Korda leads Ford Championship after 36 holes
Nelly Korda leads Ford Championship after 36 holes
Nelly Korda is carrying a 36-hole lead into the weekend at the Ford Championship. Korda, who finished in second place at the Founders Cup last week, is looking for her second tournament title this year after winning at Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions to start the season.
LPGA highlights 2026: Ford Championship, Round 1
LPGA highlights 2026: Ford Championship, Round 1
Lydia Ko started her opening round at Wild Horse Pass with four straight birdies, propelling her to a career-low 60. Ko, with the help of a dozen birdies, flirted with a sub-60 score. Despite the strong performance, she carries just a stroke lead over Hyo Joo Kim (61) entering Friday's second round.
Ko had thoughts of 59, thrilled with 60 at Ford Championship
Ko had thoughts of 59, thrilled with 60 at Ford Championship
Lydia Ko made 12 birdies in shooting 60 in the opening round of the Ford Championship. She talked with the media Thursday after nearly becoming the second player in LPGA history to shoot 59.
Why amateur Asterisk Talley is worth watching at Ford Championship
Why amateur Asterisk Talley is worth watching at Ford Championship
Golf Channel's Paige Mackenzie gave a few predictions ahead of Ford Championship outside of Phoenix. Mackenzie believes amateur Asterisk Talley is a name to watch this week.
What challenges does Whirlwind Golf Club present?
What challenges does Whirlwind Golf Club present?
Paige Mackenzie breaks down the challenges that lie ahead for LPGA favorites, like Nelly Korda and Jeeno Thitikul, at Whirlwind Golf Club outside of Phoenix.
Korda sisters: What they admire, what annoys them about each other
Korda sisters: What they admire, what annoys them about each other
Jessica and Nelly Korda are competing in this week's Ford Championship, Jessica's first event in three years after maternity leave and battling injuries. They met with the media to discuss myriad topics, including what they admire and what annoys them about each other.
Show and tell: LPGA Tour broadcast enhancements
Show and tell: LPGA Tour broadcast enhancements
Golf Channel analyst Paige Mackenzie breaks down the latest LPGA Tour broadcast enhancements seen during the 2026 Fortinet Founders Cup.
LPGA highlights 2026: Fortinet Founders Cup, final round
LPGA highlights 2026: Fortinet Founders Cup, final round
Hyo Joo Kim went wire to wire to win the Fortinet Founders Cup, and held off Nelly Korda's final round charge at Sharon Heights Golf and Country Club. Here's the best from a Sunday afternoon from Menlo Park.
LPGA highlights 2026: Fortinet Founders Cup, Round 3
LPGA highlights 2026: Fortinet Founders Cup, Round 3
Hyo Joo Kim remained in command Saturday at Menlo Park, extending her lead over the Fortinet Founders Cup field. Nelly Korda sits in a solo second and chases along with Ruixin Liu and Gabby Lopez.