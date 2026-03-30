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LPGA Tour highlights 2026: Ford Championship, Final round

March 29, 2026 10:43 PM
Nelly Korda and Hyo Joo Kim went head-to-head for the second straight week of the LPGA Tour and the final round of the Ford Championship came down to the wire.
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