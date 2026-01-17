Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Best of Happy Hour with Smylie: Simpson, Keefer at the Sony

January 17, 2026 12:17 AM
PGA Tour veteran Webb Simpson and rookie Johnny Keefer join Smylie Kaufman for "Happy Hour with Smylie presented by Michelob Ultra," Friday at the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Up Next
GOLF: JAN 16 PGA Sony Open in Hawaii
9:20
Highlights: 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 2
Now Playing
The 150th Open - Day Two
1:53
Why Simpson reunited with former caddie Tesori
Now Playing
1768612660152430.jpg
0:47
Griffin impresses Simpson with hole-out: ‘He made it look easy’
Now Playing
Sony Open In Hawaii 2026 - Round One
10:39
Highlights: Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 1
Now Playing
Sony Open In Hawaii 2026 - Previews
0:30
Vintage Vijay: Bunker hole-out caps birdie run
Now Playing
Sony Open In Hawaii 2026 - Round One
4:16
Taylor eyes Sony Open repeat after fast start in Hawaii
Now Playing
1768523102402322.jpg
0:41
Big break: Off the grandstand, into eagle range for Riley
Now Playing
Sony Open In Hawaii 2026 - Previews
6:12
Players talk goals ahead of 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tigerwoodsbirthdayv2_251229.jpg
3:21
Golf, sports stars wish Tiger happy 50th birthday
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottiewinswgc_251223.jpg
12:46
12 Days of Scheffler: Win at ’22 WGC Match Play
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_scottieapi2022_251222.jpg
09:15
12 days of Scheffler: AP Invitational win 2022
nbc_golf_scottiewinswm_251222.jpg
07:54
Looking back at Scheffler’s first PGA Tour win
nbc_golf_kucharsintv_251221.jpg
02:32
Kuchar: Winning PNC Championship ‘chokes me up’
nbc_golf_pncfinalrd_251221.jpg
17:06
Highlights: 2025 PNC Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_leetrevinointv_251221.jpg
03:13
Trevino: Golf ‘has done so much for me’
PNC_HL_r1_raw.jpg
05:31
Highlights: PNC Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_teamkuchar_251220.jpg
02:05
Kuchar: ‘Fun to sit back and watch’ son Cameron
nbc_golf_pncstrickerskenesv4_251220.jpg
01:16
The Boring game with Stricker and Skenes
nbc_golf_clantonV2_251220.jpg
09:11
Follow Clanton through Tuesday of the GC Games
nbc_golf_drivingcompetitionv2_251217.jpg
10:31
Highlights: Golf Channel Games, Long Drive
nbc_golf_medalceremony_251217.jpg
01:41
‘Fun’ a big takeaway from Optum Golf Channel Games
nbc_golf_captainchallenge_251217.jpg
14:29
HLs: Golf Channel Games, Captain’s Challenge
nbc_golf_14clubs_251217.jpg
08:01
Highlights: Golf Channel Games, 14 Clubs
nbc_golf_teamrelay1_251217.jpg
16:29
Highlights: Golf Channel Games, Team Relay
nbc_golf_shortgame_251217.jpg
08:50
Highlights: Golf Channel Games, Short Game

Latest Clips

Sony Open In Hawaii 2026 - Round Two
58
Who’s the best of the KFT best? Ask the best
Sony Open In Hawaii 2026 - Round Two
01:57
‘Did he just top two shots in a row?’ Gotterup goes low
Dubai Invitational 2026 - Day Two
05:18
McIlroy’s rocky – literally – second round in Dubai
Sony Open In Hawaii 2026 - Round Two
07:25
Spieth at the Sony: More ups, downs and another 68
Sony Open In Hawaii 2026 - Round One
13:18
Spieth (68): Optimism high in 2026, and here’s why
011426_Bascom_8565.png
05:29
TGR Foundation celebrates 30 years with Tiger’s eye on the future
Dubai Invitational 2026 - Day One
05:13
McIlroy shoots 66 with new irons, leads in Dubai
Jordan Larson
05:20
Legend Larson on LOVB of volleyball and golf
The Bahamas Golf Classic At Atlantis Paradise Island 2026 - Final Round
05:40
‘Kinda crazy': Dickson bogey-free all week in winning KFT opener
LIV Golf Team Championship Michigan - Day Three
04:34
‘Contracted through 2026': DeChambeau, Rahm on LIV futures
The Memorial Tournament - Round Two
07:06
Tiger details decision to allow Koepka to return
Truist Championship 2025 - Round One
05:21
Theegala eyes top 50 in Official World Golf Ranking
The Bahamas Golf Classic At Atlantis Paradise Island 2026 - Round Three
02:07
Highlights: Bahamas Golf Classic, Round 3
PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry - Round One
07:02
Explaining the new PGA Tour rules for 2026
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025 - Previews
09:32
Koepka’s PGA Tour return ‘a great day for golf': Chamblee
RBC Heritage 2025 - Round Three
08:07
Horschel: Business, not personal with possible LIV returnees
2023 PGA Championship - Round One
07:00
PGA Tour players at Sony weigh in on Koepka’s return
Open de España presented by Madrid 2025 - Day Four
08:15
Lavner: Tour offering ‘mulligan’ to select LIV players
TOUR Championship 2025 - Previews
10:11
Hoggard: Rolapp ‘flexing’ with PGA Tour return program
koepka_1920_pga23_d4_win_fist.jpg
14:21
Koepka returning after PGA Tour announces new program
The Masters - Final Round
07:27
Rex & Lav: McIlroy, DeChambeau biggest question marks
2025 Masters Tournament - Round One
06:36
Chamblee on Koepka: Tour needs to set precedent
The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay - Round Two
02:44
Highlights: The Bahamas Golf Classic, Round 1
Syndication: USA TODAY
07:40
Can Rory, Scottie maintain brilliance? Brandel weighs in
Cognizant Founders Cup - Round Three
06:28
2026 LPGA: What’s the situation with Rose Zhang?
The Masters - Final Round
08:52
Lynch: Why McIlroy’s Masters win was a team effort
PGA: U.S. Open - Third Round
07:05
Lewis: Scottie vs. Rory the main show, but there’s more
The Sentry - Previews
06:38
Rolfing: The future of the PGA Tour in Hawaii
The Showdown - Previews
10:09
Roberts: How Bryson’s situation differs from Brooks’
LIV Golf Team Championship Michigan - Day One
07:47
Koepka wants back on Tour, but do players want him?