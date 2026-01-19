Highlights: 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii, final round
See how the final round of the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii played out at Waialae Country Club on Golf Channel.
Gotterup gives emotional interview after Sony Open win
Gotterup gives emotional interview after Sony Open win
Chris Gotterup is now a three-time PGA Tour winner after topping Ryan Gerard and Patrick Rodgers to claim the 2026 Sony Open championship.
Highlights: 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 3
Highlights: 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 3
Highlights from the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii on a windy Saturday at Waialae Country Club. Watch the best shots form Round 3 of the PGA Tour season opener.
Highlights: 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 2
Highlights: 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 2
Watch second-round action from the PGA Tour's season-opener, the Sony Open in Hawaii, where five players share the lead entering the weekend at Waialae Country Club.
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie: Simpson, Keefer at the Sony
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie: Simpson, Keefer at the Sony
PGA Tour veteran Webb Simpson and rookie Johnny Keefer join Smylie Kaufman for "Happy Hour with Smylie presented by Michelob Ultra," Friday at the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Why Simpson reunited with former caddie Tesori
Why Simpson reunited with former caddie Tesori
After more than two years apart, Webb Simpson has Paul Tesori on his bag again. Simpson joins Smylie Kaufman for "Happy Hour with Smylie presented by Michelob Ultra," Friday at the Sony Open to discuss the reunion.
Griffin impresses Simpson with hole-out: ‘He made it look easy’
Griffin impresses Simpson with hole-out: 'He made it look easy'
With Webb Simpson watching on during "Happy Hour with Smylie presented by Michelob Ultra," Ben Griffin holed out from a greenside bunker at the Sony Open on Friday.
Highlights: Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 1
Highlights: Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 1
Extended highlights from the first round of the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club, the first event of the PGA Tour season.
Vintage Vijay: Bunker hole-out caps birdie run
Vintage Vijay: Bunker hole-out caps birdie run
Vijay Singh, the 62-year-old who won the Sony Open 21 years ago, holes out from a greenside bunker for his third-straight birdie in Round 1 at Waialae Country Club.
Taylor eyes Sony Open repeat after fast start in Hawaii
Taylor eyes Sony Open repeat after fast start in Hawaii
Nick Taylor found himself in familiar position Thursday in Hawaii. The defending Sony Open champ left Waialae Country Club tied for first round leader after shooting 8-under.
Big break: Off the grandstand, into eagle range for Riley
Big break: Off the grandstand, into eagle range for Riley
Davis Riley's second shot to the par-5 18th, his ninth hole in Round 1 of the Sony Open in Hawaii, was headed way left, until bounding off the grandstands and into eagle range on the green.