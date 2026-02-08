PGA Tour Highlights 2026: WM Phoenix Open, Round 3

Hideki Matsyuma opened up his third round at TPC Scottsdale with three out of four birdies. A pair of bogeys prevented him from gaining separation from fellow countryman Ryo Hisatsune. Si Woo Kim nailed an eagle on the 3rd hole but struggled with bogeys as well. Elsewhere, Akshay Bhatia also had an up-and-down afternoon with seven birdies and three bogeys. Nicolai Højgaard and Jake Knapp were bogey-free, setting themselves up for a chance to win on Sunday.