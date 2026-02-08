PGA Tour Highlights 2026: WM Phoenix Open, Round 3
Hideki Matsyuma opened up his third round at TPC Scottsdale with three out of four birdies. A pair of bogeys prevented him from gaining separation from fellow countryman Ryo Hisatsune. Si Woo Kim nailed an eagle on the 3rd hole but struggled with bogeys as well. Elsewhere, Akshay Bhatia also had an up-and-down afternoon with seven birdies and three bogeys. Nicolai Højgaard and Jake Knapp were bogey-free, setting themselves up for a chance to win on Sunday.
Ultimate on-site fan experience at WM Phoenix Open
Matt Ginella takes a tour of TPC Scottsdale ahead of the 2026 WM Phoenix Open to catch up with fans and pro-am celebs, to see what makes "The People's Open" so special.
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: WM Phoenix Open, Round 2
Hideki Matsuyama provided plenty of early highlights, rattling off six consecutive birdies at TPC Scottsdale during Round 2 on Friday. Ryan Fox, Chris Gotterup and Scottie Scheffler were among the players capturing the camera's attention in the afternoon.
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at the 2026 WM Phoenix Open
Joel Dahmen and Keith Mitchell joined "Happy Hour with Smylie" during second round play at TPC Scottsdale. Dahmen spoke about wearing a Seattle Seahawks helmet before burying a chip shot to the crowd's delight Thursday. Mitchell, dubbed "the best dressed on Tour," laughed off digs about his five-button polo.
Theegala continues hole-out streak at WM Phoenix Open
Sahith Theegala continued to save himself strokes at TPC Scottsdale with a birdie hole-out on 17 on Friday. "Happy Hour with Smylie" noted how the shot was reminiscent of Theegala's eagle last week at Torrey Pines.
Sporting Broncos jersey, Hubbard shows off on 16
Joel Dahmen and Keith Mitchell joined "Happy Hour with Smylie" just in time to watch Mark Hubbard's tee shot in front of the Coliseum crowd at the WM Phoenix Open. Hubbard, a Colorado native, repped a Denver Broncos jersey and landed the drive within feet of the pin. A day prior, Dahmen donned a Seattle Seahawks helmet while walking 16 to show support of his hometown team.
It's fashion, bro: 5-button polos and cashmere putter covers
Keith Mitchell, alongside Joel Dahmen and Smylie Kaufman during "Happy Hour with Smylie presented by Michelob Ultra," shows of his style with the 5-button polo and cashmere putter cover,
Matsuyama fires 6 straight birdies at WM Phoenix Open
Hideki Matsuyama reeled off six consecutive birdies during his second round at TPC Scottsdale. Matsuyama, a two-time WM Phoenix Open winner, is the clubhouse leader entering the afternoon in Arizona.
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: WM Phoenix Open, Round 1
Scottie Scheffler struggled at TPC Scottsdale on Thursday and Chris Gotterup took advantage of an early start times to lay claim to the leaderboard. In the afternoon, Hideki Matsuyama, Joel Dahmen and Keith Mitchell shined. The famous 16th hole "Coliseum" saw plenty of birdie putts, and an incredible chip-in from Dahmen.
Koepka sputters after switch to mallet putter
Brooks Koepka switched from a blade putter to a mallet putter ahead of the WM Phoenix Open in hopes it would help improve his struggles on the greens. Koepka finished with a 4-over 75 during the first round at TPC Scottsdale.