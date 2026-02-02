PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Farmers Insurance Open, final round
Highlights from the final round of the PGA Tour's 2026 Farmers Insurance Open on the South Course at Torrey Pines, where a new scoring record was set.
Koepka heads to Phoenix with optimism after Torrey Pines
Brooks Koepka's first tournament back on the PGA Tour is in the books. The five-time major winner heads to Phoenix after finishing T-56 at Torrey Pines. Koepka shot 2-under 70 in the final round at the Farmers.
Is Justin Rose's career Hall of Fame worthy?
A 13-time winner on the PGA Tour after his wire-to-wire victory at Torrey Pines this week, Justin Rose is beginning to draw consideration for the World Golf Hall of Fame. The seven-time European Ryder Cup team member is projected to be ranked No. 3 in the world after the 2026 Farmers.
Justin Rose: Fell into great routine, habits at Farmers
Justin Rose set the 72-hole course record at Torrey Pines this week. He spoke to Golf Channel's Todd Lewis after the final round Sunday and spoke about how he took advantage of favorable playing conditions during his wire-to-wire victory at the Farmers.
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Farmers Insurance Open, Round 3
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round of the PGA Tour's 2026 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.
Koepka struggles with putter in Round 3 at Torrey Pines
Brooks Koepka finished with a 1-over 73 at Torrey Pines South Course on Saturday, mimicking his first round score and sinking him down on the leaderboard at the Farmers. Koepka's struggles putting continued in Round 3.
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Farmers Insurance Open, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the PGA Tour's 2026 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.
Koepka: Improved driving key to making Farmers cut
Brooks Koepka told reporters after his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open that he was happy with how he drove the ball at Torrey Pines North Course on Friday. He also spoke about sharing a special moment with his wife and family after making the cut and extending his tournament play by two days.
Rose sets 36-hole scoring record at Torrey Pines
Justin Rose discusses his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open with Golf Channel's Todd Lewis. Rose, a 2019 Farmers winner, set the 36-hole scoring record at Torrey Pines finishing 17-under across the first two rounds.
Brooks Koepka reaches cutline with eagle putt on 17
Brooks Koepka made his 99th eagle on the PGA Tour at the 17th hole of Torrey Pines North Course. The putt left Koepka at 2-under at the Farmers Insurance Open, which is right on the cutline for the weekend.
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Farmers Insurance Open, Round 1
Jason Day, Max Greyserman, and Justin Lower all made notable shots during 1st round play at the Farmers Insurance Open. Justin Rose, who finished with 10 birdies, has a one-stroke lead over Lower heading into Friday.