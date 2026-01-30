PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Farmers Insurance Open, Round 1
Jason Day, Max Greyserman, and Justin Lower all made notable shots during 1st round play at the Farmers Insurance Open. Justin Rose, who finished with 10 birdies, has a one-stroke lead over Lower heading into Friday.
Brooks on 1st round nerves: Layoff, crowd played factor
Brooks Koepka spoke to the media after his 1st round at the Farmers Insurance Open. He admitted to feeling nerves playing competitive golf for the first time in 14 weeks and competing in front of a PGA Tour crowd for the first time in four years.
Justin Rose shoots opening round 62, leads Farmers
Justin Rose sits down with Golf Channel's Todd Lewis to discuss his dominant 10-under 62 performance during the 1st round of the Farmers Insurance Open. Rose, who won in 2019, heads to the more challenging Torrey Pines South Course for Round 2 where he will look to maintain his one-stroke lead.
Tony, you made an ace! Finau subdued after hole-in-one
Tony Finau made his fourth career hole-in-one Thursday, acing the par-3 16th on the South Course at Torrey Pines. Finau, however, didn't seem to notice as he was walking off the tee box at the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
‘Game feels there': Brooks on first round back on Tour
Brooks Koepka sat down with Todd Lewis after his opening round at the Farmers Insurance Open 2026. Koepka discussed how important it was to hear cheers from the crowd welcoming him back to the PGA Tour.
Bad day for LIV, great day for PGA Tour: Chamblee on Reed news
Brandel Chamblee believes Patrick Reed's return to the PGA Tour gives the tour a polarizing figure who will help generate significant rivalries and increase its entertainment value. Chamblee sees Reeds desire to play in tournaments with "historic weight" as a positive for the PGA Tour and bad news for LIV.
Reed’s decision shows LIV’s competitive model is flawed: McGinley
Paul McGinley joins Golf Today to discuss what Patrick Reed's decision to return to the PGA Tour means for other LIV players and what's Reed path back looks like.
Patrick Reed sets sight on PGA Tour return
Ryan Lavner joins Golf Today to react to breaking news that Patrick Reed intends to return to the PGA Tour. Here's what the move means to the golf world and when fans can expect to see Reed again.
Scottie on 20th PGA Tour win: ‘It’s pretty wild’
Scottie Scheffler reflects on the historic start of his career, which now includes a win at the 2026 American Express. His 20 PGA Tour tournament championships before the age of 30 puts him on a list with only Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus.
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 American Express, Final Round
Highlights from the final round of the 2026 American Express, where 18-year-old Blades Brown started to show exhaustion after eight straight days of tournament golf and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler claimed his 20th PGA Tour win.
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at the 2026 American Express
The best moments from "Happy Hour with Smylie presented by Michelob Ultra" from Saturday at The American Express. Justin Parsons, Blades Brown's coach, joined the desk to watch his star pupil birdie in, while Camilo Villegas returned and experienced some deja vu.