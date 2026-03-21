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Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at the 2026 Valspar Championship

March 20, 2026 11:12 PM
Golf Channel's Smylie Kaufman was joined by Matt Fitzpatrick after he finished his second round at the Valspar Championship. They talked about the unique way Fitzpatrick marks his golf balls and broke down some of the best shots of the day. Check out the best moments from this "Happy Hour with Smylie presented by Michelob Ultra."
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