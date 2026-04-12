Drive with Precision: Young climbs the leaderboard with fairway accuracy
In this "Mercedes-Benz Drive with Precision," the Live From crew analyzes Cameron Young's drives on No. 13 and No. 17 during the third round of the Masters.
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Moving Day: Young jumps six spots to take Masters co-lead
Moving Day: Young jumps six spots to take Masters co-lead
Cameron Young jumped six spots after the third round to tie Rory McIlroy for the Masters lead going into Sunday.
Contenders after round 3 sound off on their chances to win the Masters
Contenders after round 3 sound off on their chances to win the Masters
Contenders Jason Day, Justin Rose, Shane Lowry, Sam Burns, Cameron Young and Rory McIlroy break down their individual mentalities and strategies going into the final round at the Masters.
Young: Best prep for Augusta was Sunday win at Players
Young: Best prep for Augusta was Sunday win at Players
Cameron Young did the improbable and caught Rory McIlroy during Saturday's third round. In this "It's a New Work Day" presented by Workday, the "Live From" team breaks down how Young overcame an eight-shot deficit to enter Sunday's final round tied at 11 under.
McIlroy’s like a movie: What kind of drama will Sunday bring?
McIlroy's like a movie: What kind of drama will Sunday bring?
On "Live From the Masters," Paul McGinley, Brandel Chamblee and Rich Lerner discuss the roller-coaster ride that Rory McIlroy provided Saturday at Augusta National, as he often does.
It’s a New Work Day: Reed masters fairways at Augusta
It's a New Work Day: Reed masters fairways at Augusta
Patrick Reed was the top-ranked player in the Masters field when it came to fairways hit during Saturday's third round. Here's where Reed excelled and what the deficit he faces heading into Sunday's final round at Augusta.
McIlroy after Masters third round: ‘I didn’t quite have it today’
McIlroy after Masters third round: 'I didn't quite have it today'
Rory McIlroy spoke to the media after he finished his third round at the Masters tied for first and analyzed his play after losing the six-stroke lead he had going into Saturday.
Up six, McIlroy knows the pitfalls of Augusta National: Full press conference
Up six, McIlroy knows the pitfalls of Augusta National: Full press conference
Rory McIlroy spoke to the media Friday night at the Masters and said he's not satisfied with a six-stroke lead, knowing how dangerous Augusta National can be.
Drive with Precision: McIlroy birdies No. 18 to finish second round at the Masters
Drive with Precision: McIlroy birdies No. 18 to finish second round at the Masters
In this "Mercedes-Benz Drive with Precision," the Live From crew breaks down the difficulty of No. 18 at the Masters. Rory McIlroy birdied the 465-yard par four hole to finish the second round with a six-stroke lead.
McGinley: McIlroy ‘has found his spiritual home’ at Augusta National
McGinley: McIlroy 'has found his spiritual home' at Augusta National
Paul McGinley feels like Rory McIlroy and Augusta National are the perfect match. He, Rich Lerner and Brandel Chamblee discuss McIlroy dominance in the 2026 Masters on "Live From the Masters."