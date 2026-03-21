Snedeker in contention after third round at Valspar
Brandt Snedeker finished the third round in contention at the Valspar Championship and talked about how much it means sharing the week with his kids at the tournament.
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Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at the 2026 Valspar Championship
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at the 2026 Valspar Championship
Golf Channel's Smylie Kaufman was joined by Matt Fitzpatrick after he finished his second round at the Valspar Championship. They talked about the unique way Fitzpatrick marks his golf balls and broke down some of the best shots of the day. Check out the best moments from this "Happy Hour with Smylie presented by Michelob Ultra."
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Valspar Championship, Round 2
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Valspar Championship, Round 2
Check out highlights from the second round of action at the 2026 Valspar Championship on Friday.
Wallace explains penalty he called on himself at Valspar
Wallace explains penalty he called on himself at Valspar
Matt Wallace called a penalty on himself on the 11th hole Friday at the Valspar Championship. He explained the situation after his round.
Fitzpatrick dissects changes to his golf swing
Fitzpatrick dissects changes to his golf swing
Matt Fitzpatrick dissected the changes to his golf swing after the second round of the Valspar Championship during Happy Hour with Smylie presented by Michelob Ultra.
Michael Kim takes fans for ‘inside the rope experience’ at Valspar
Michael Kim takes fans for 'inside the rope experience' at Valspar
Most players on Tour used the Valspar's "honorary observer" program to bring family and friends inside the rope to experience this week's tournament. Michael Kim had an innovative approach, and extended the invite to two lucky fans at Copperhead.
Why is Spieth so vexed by 16th hole at Copperhead?
Why is Spieth so vexed by 16th hole at Copperhead?
Jordan Spieth's shaky history at the 16th hole at Copperhead has a pair of new chapters after the three-time major winner went into the water before double bogeying on Thursday. He followed that up by hooking his tee shot into the woods for a second-round bogey. Golf Central reviews Spieth's past woes and how he might be able to overcome them.
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Valspar Championship, Round 1
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Valspar Championship, Round 1
Check out the highlights from the first round of the Valspar Championship at Copperhead Course.
Snedeker pleased after putter leads to 65 at Valspar
Snedeker pleased after putter leads to 65 at Valspar
Brandt Snedeker has missed four straight cuts to open the 2026 season. Thursday at Copperhead was totally different as the PGA Tour veteran used a great short game to finish 6-under 65 through the first 18 holes at the Valspar Championship.
Course Insights: Inside the treacherous Snake Pit at Innisbrook
Course Insights: Inside the treacherous Snake Pit at Innisbrook
In this CDW Course Insights, we take a closer look at the Snake Pit, hole Nos. 16-18, on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook, home to this week's Valspar Championship.