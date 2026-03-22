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Brooks Koepka on 15th hole incident at Valspar: It shouldn’t have happened

March 21, 2026 10:27 PM
Brooks Koepka stopped on the 15th hole to console a girl who was struck by a golf cart and pinned underneath it during Saturday's third round at Innisbrook.
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