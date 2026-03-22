Brooks Koepka on 15th hole incident at Valspar: It shouldn’t have happened
Brooks Koepka stopped on the 15th hole to console a girl who was struck by a golf cart and pinned underneath it during Saturday's third round at Innisbrook.
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PGA Tour highlights 2026: Valspar Championship, Round 3
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Valspar Championship, Round 3
Brooks Koepka, Kevin Roy and SH Kim all enjoyed standout moments at the Copperhead course at Innisbrook during Saturday's third round. Matt Fitzpatrick continued strong form, while Sungjae Im eyes a wire-to-wire win at this week's Valspar Championship.
Can Im go wire-to-wire at the Valspar Championship?
Can Im go wire-to-wire at the Valspar Championship?
Sungjae Im maintained his lead at the Valspar Championship and will look to complete the wire-to-wire win on Sunday. The "Golf Central" crew dials up what it will take to get it done.
Snedeker in contention after third round at Valspar
Snedeker in contention after third round at Valspar
Brandt Snedeker finished the third round in contention at the Valspar Championship and talked about how much it means sharing the week with his kids at the tournament.
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at the 2026 Valspar Championship
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at the 2026 Valspar Championship
Golf Channel's Smylie Kaufman was joined by Matt Fitzpatrick after he finished his second round at the Valspar Championship. They talked about the unique way Fitzpatrick marks his golf balls and broke down some of the best shots of the day. Check out the best moments from this "Happy Hour with Smylie presented by Michelob Ultra."
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Valspar Championship, Round 2
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Valspar Championship, Round 2
Check out highlights from the second round of action at the 2026 Valspar Championship on Friday.
Wallace explains penalty he called on himself at Valspar
Wallace explains penalty he called on himself at Valspar
Matt Wallace called a penalty on himself on the 11th hole Friday at the Valspar Championship. He explained the situation after his round.
Fitzpatrick dissects changes to his golf swing
Fitzpatrick dissects changes to his golf swing
Matt Fitzpatrick dissected the changes to his golf swing after the second round of the Valspar Championship during Happy Hour with Smylie presented by Michelob Ultra.
Michael Kim takes fans for ‘inside the rope experience’ at Valspar
Michael Kim takes fans for 'inside the rope experience' at Valspar
Most players on Tour used the Valspar's "honorary observer" program to bring family and friends inside the rope to experience this week's tournament. Michael Kim had an innovative approach, and extended the invite to two lucky fans at Copperhead.
Why is Spieth so vexed by 16th hole at Copperhead?
Why is Spieth so vexed by 16th hole at Copperhead?
Jordan Spieth's shaky history at the 16th hole at Copperhead has a pair of new chapters after the three-time major winner went into the water before double bogeying on Thursday. He followed that up by hooking his tee shot into the woods for a second-round bogey. Golf Central reviews Spieth's past woes and how he might be able to overcome them.