Koepka struggles with putter in Round 3 at Torrey Pines
Brooks Koepka finished with a 1-over 73 at Torrey Pines South Course on Saturday, mimicking his first round score and sinking him down on the leaderboard at the Farmers. Koepka's struggles putting continued in Round 3.
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Farmers Insurance Open, Round 3
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round of the PGA Tour's 2026 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Farmers Insurance Open, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the PGA Tour's 2026 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.
Koepka: Improved driving key to making Farmers cut
Brooks Koepka told reporters after his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open that he was happy with how he drove the ball at Torrey Pines North Course on Friday. He also spoke about sharing a special moment with his wife and family after making the cut and extending his tournament play by two days.
Rose sets 36-hole scoring record at Torrey Pines
Justin Rose discusses his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open with Golf Channel's Todd Lewis. Rose, a 2019 Farmers winner, set the 36-hole scoring record at Torrey Pines finishing 17-under across the first two rounds.
Brooks Koepka reaches cutline with eagle putt on 17
Brooks Koepka made his 99th eagle on the PGA Tour at the 17th hole of Torrey Pines North Course. The putt left Koepka at 2-under at the Farmers Insurance Open, which is right on the cutline for the weekend.
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Farmers Insurance Open, Round 1
Jason Day, Max Greyserman, and Justin Lower all made notable shots during 1st round play at the Farmers Insurance Open. Justin Rose, who finished with 10 birdies, has a one-stroke lead over Lower heading into Friday.
Brooks on 1st round nerves: Layoff, crowd played factor
Brooks Koepka spoke to the media after his 1st round at the Farmers Insurance Open. He admitted to feeling nerves playing competitive golf for the first time in 14 weeks and competing in front of a PGA Tour crowd for the first time in four years.
Justin Rose shoots opening round 62, leads Farmers
Justin Rose sits down with Golf Channel's Todd Lewis to discuss his dominant 10-under 62 performance during the 1st round of the Farmers Insurance Open. Rose, who won in 2019, heads to the more challenging Torrey Pines South Course for Round 2 where he will look to maintain his one-stroke lead.
Tony, you made an ace! Finau subdued after hole-in-one
Tony Finau made his fourth career hole-in-one Thursday, acing the par-3 16th on the South Course at Torrey Pines. Finau, however, didn't seem to notice as he was walking off the tee box at the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
‘Game feels there': Brooks on first round back on Tour
Brooks Koepka sat down with Todd Lewis after his opening round at the Farmers Insurance Open 2026. Koepka discussed how important it was to hear cheers from the crowd welcoming him back to the PGA Tour.