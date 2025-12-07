Skip navigation
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Final Round

December 7, 2025 05:11 PM
Watch highlights from the final round of the 2025 Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Course on New Providence Island in The Bahamas.
Up Next
nbc_golf_penske_251206.jpg
1:23
Straka showed ‘heady stuff’ to take Hero WC lead
nbc_golf_heroround3_251206.jpg
14:06
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 3
nbc_golf_heroround2_251205.jpg
14:13
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 2
challenge_4.jpg
1:16
Golf Channel Games: 14-Club Challenge
challenge_1.jpg
1:04
Golf Channel Games: Driving competition
challenge_5.jpg
0:58
Golf Channel Games: Captain’s Challenge
nbc_golf_penske16x9_251124.jpg
1:12
Top shots by Välimäki and McGreevy at RSM Classic
nbc_golf_rsmhighlights_251123.jpg
4:37
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 4
nbc_golf_rsmrd3_251122.jpg
7:54
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 3
nbc_golf_rsmround2hls_251121.jpg
6:02
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_rsmrd1v2_251120.jpg
05:37
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 1
nbc_golf_sales_penskebermuda_251117.jpg
01:32
Highlights: Schenk’s top shots from win in Bermuda
nbc_golf_schenklastshotandintv_251116.jpg
03:29
Watch Schenk win Butterfield Bermuda Championship
nbc_golf_butterflybermudafinalround_251116.jpg
06:49
HLs: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_pga_bermudard3hl_251115.jpg
08:59
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 3
nbc_golf_bermudard2_251114.jpg
08:41
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 2
nbc_golf_bermudachampionshiprd1_251113.jpg
06:31
Wind impacts Round 1 of Bermuda Championship
nbc_golf_bermudaone_251113.jpg
07:35
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 1
nbc_golf_sales_penskewwtechchamp_251110.jpg
01:49
Griffin executes at high level for third PGA win
nbc_golf_wwtrd4_251109.jpg
10:21
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 4
nbc_golf_bengriffininterview_251109.jpg
02:05
Griffin: ‘Pushed myself’ to capture WWT title
nbc_golf_penskehit_251108.jpg
01:05
Higgo surges up WWT leaderboard on Moving Day
nbc_golf_wwtr3_251108.jpg
08:58
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 3
nbc_golf_bengriffinintr_251108.jpg
01:38
Griffin talks fun, focus after 66 in Cabo
nbc_golf_putnamace_251108.jpg
01:03
Putnam one-hops it in for an ace at El Cardonal
nbc_golf_wwtchamprd2_251107.jpg
10:49
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 2
nbc_golf_wwtr1_251106.jpg
07:27
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 1
nbc_golf_sales_penskebutah_251027.jpg
01:54
Michael Brennan shines in Bank of Utah victory
nbc_golf_bankofutahrd4_251026.jpg
12:36
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_brennanintv_251026.jpg
02:05
Family support propels Brennan to Bank of Utah win
nbc_golf_bankofutahrd2_251024.jpg
08:27
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_horschellavarocks_251023.jpg
01:10
Horschel gets good break despite hitting lava rock
nbc_golf_bankofutahrd1_251023.jpg
11:05
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_penske16x9_251013.jpg
01:35
Top shots and stats from Baycurrent Classic
nbc_golf_tigernewsreax_251012.jpg
05:28
Tiger undergoes lumbar disc replacement surgery
nbc_golf_xandersoundreax_251012.jpg
04:03
Schauffele’s gets meaningful win at Baycurrent
nbc_golf_baycurrentrd4_251012.jpg
10:25
Highlights: PGA Tour’s Baycurrent Classic, Round 4
nbc_golf_baycurrentrd3_251011.jpg
10:10
Highlights: PGA Tour’s Baycurrent Classic, Round 3
nbc_golf_baycurrentrd2ehl_251010.jpg
04:19
Highlights: PGA Tour Baycurrent Classic Round 2
GettyImages-2240011940_copy.jpg
12:17
PGA Tour Highlights: Baycurrent Classic, Round 1

nbc_golf_scottiereax_251207.jpg
08:59
Scheffler ‘very optimistic’ heading into next year
nbc_golf_matsuyamaintvreax_251207.jpg
06:29
Matsuyama’s ‘emphatic’ wins make him fun to watch
nbc_golf_clarkbirdie_251207.jpg
49
Clark converts near-water shot into birdie at Hero
nbc_golf_nebankhighlight_251207.jpg
06:24
Reitan holds on to win Nedbank Golf Challenge
nbc_golf_australianopen_251207.jpg
06:33
Highlights: Crown Australian Open, Final Round
GL_champ_raw.jpg
07:53
Highlights: 2025 Grass League Championship
nbc_golf_tlewreport_251206.jpg
05:19
Straka surges, Scheffler slips in Round 3
nbc_golf_scottietrouble_251206.jpg
02:59
Scheffler giving ‘bad luck a chance’ at Albany
nbc_golf_roryhighlight_251206.jpg
03:06
Highlights: McIlroy nine back after hard fought 68
nbc_golf_camyoungreax_251205.jpg
06:42
What more Young needs to enter ‘superstardom’
nbc_golf_scottiereax_251205.jpg
08:46
Scottie still has ‘most elite release in the game’
nbc_golf_brandleshortgame_251205.jpg
08:56
Overlooked pitch shot formative for Tiger’s career
nbc_golf_roryhighlights_251205.jpg
16:00
Exploring Rory’s passion for international golf
nbc_golf_herohighlights_251204.jpg
04:41
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 1
nbc_golf_scottiehighlights_251204.jpg
10:23
Scheffler continuing rise as one of the greats
nbc_golf_roryintv_251203.jpg
02:31
McIlroy assesses uneven day at Royal Melbourne
nbc_golf_roryhighlights_251203.jpg
10:31
HLs: Rory McIlroy, Crown Australian Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_faxonreport_251203.jpg
04:52
Optum Golf Channel Games a unique team challenge
nbc_golf_tlewreport_251203.jpg
07:17
Rolapp meets with Hero field about PGA Tour future
nbc_golf_scottiewalkandtalk_251203.jpg
03:04
Scheffler: Hero WC a great ‘warm-up tournament’
nbc_gc_keeganreax_251202.jpg
03:46
Ryder Cup loss ‘darkest time’ of Bradley’s career
nbc_golf_woodsfuture_251202.jpg
06:32
It’s been a tough year for Tiger away from golf
nbc_golf_diazhit_251202.jpg
08:31
Bigger challenge for Tiger: Health or schedule?
nbc_golf_roundtable_251202.jpg
07:45
Tiger opens up about Future Competition Committee
nbc_golf_tiger_presser_251202.jpg
33:33
Tiger ways away from knowing what 2026 looks like
nbc_golf_rory_251201.jpg
02:31
Why is Rory playing in Crown Australian Open?
nbc_golf_scheffler_251201.jpg
08:17
Why Scottie plays so well at Hero World Challenge
scottiegolfphoto.jpg
09:21
Should Scottie play more tournaments in offseason?
nbc_gc_fall_future_251201.jpg
05:04
PGA Tour aims to ‘optimize’ schedule changes
nbc_gc_tiger_woods_251201.jpg
02:28
Debating if Woods can play post 50 years old