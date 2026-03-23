PGA Tour highlights 2026: Valspar Championship, final round
Check out the highlights from the final round of the 2026 Valspar Championship. Matt Fitzpatrick, David Lipsky, Jordan Smith, Xander Schauffele and Sungjae Im made it an exciting finish on Sunday.
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‘Nothing wanted to go in': Brandt Snedeker reflects on final round woes at Valspar
'Nothing wanted to go in': Brandt Snedeker reflects on final round woes at Valspar
Brandt Snedeker told reporters after his final round at the Valspar Championship that he felt that all the good work from his first three days at Innisbrook was undone by the final 18 holes. The 45-year-old Snedeker specifically regretted his play on the back nine Sunday.
Could Fitzpatrick ascend to No. 3 in world rankings?
Could Fitzpatrick ascend to No. 3 in world rankings?
Matt Fitzpatrick's been in top form for the past six weeks as he's ascended the Official World Golf Ranking. Golf Central wonders if the Valspar Championship winner could unseat Tommy Fleetwood as No. 3 at some point in 2026.
Snedeker saves par after visit to hospitality area at Valspar
Snedeker saves par after visit to hospitality area at Valspar
Brandt Snedeker recovered on the par-3 eighth hole of Copperhead from one of his worst tee shots of the week, finding the green on his approach shot from near the hospitality tent. The gorgeous stroke set him up for a par putt which he converted to keep himself tied atop the Valspar Championship leaderboard.
Brooks Koepka on 15th hole incident at Valspar: It shouldn’t have happened
Brooks Koepka on 15th hole incident at Valspar: It shouldn’t have happened
Brooks Koepka stopped on the 15th hole to console a girl who was struck by a golf cart and pinned underneath it during Saturday's third round at Innisbrook.
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Valspar Championship, Round 3
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Valspar Championship, Round 3
Brooks Koepka, Kevin Roy and SH Kim all enjoyed standout moments at the Copperhead course at Innisbrook during Saturday's third round. Matt Fitzpatrick continued strong form, while Sungjae Im eyes a wire-to-wire win at this week's Valspar Championship.
Can Im go wire-to-wire at the Valspar Championship?
Can Im go wire-to-wire at the Valspar Championship?
Sungjae Im maintained his lead at the Valspar Championship and will look to complete the wire-to-wire win on Sunday. The "Golf Central" crew dials up what it will take to get it done.
Snedeker in contention after third round at Valspar
Snedeker in contention after third round at Valspar
Brandt Snedeker finished the third round in contention at the Valspar Championship and talked about how much it means sharing the week with his kids at the tournament.
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at the 2026 Valspar Championship
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at the 2026 Valspar Championship
Golf Channel's Smylie Kaufman was joined by Matt Fitzpatrick after he finished his second round at the Valspar Championship. They talked about the unique way Fitzpatrick marks his golf balls and broke down some of the best shots of the day. Check out the best moments from this "Happy Hour with Smylie presented by Michelob Ultra."
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Valspar Championship, Round 2
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Valspar Championship, Round 2
Check out highlights from the second round of action at the 2026 Valspar Championship on Friday.