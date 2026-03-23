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PGA Tour highlights 2026: Valspar Championship, final round

March 22, 2026 09:39 PM
Check out the highlights from the final round of the 2026 Valspar Championship. Matt Fitzpatrick, David Lipsky, Jordan Smith, Xander Schauffele and Sungjae Im made it an exciting finish on Sunday.
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