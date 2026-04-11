Drive with Precision: McIlroy birdies No. 18 to finish second round at the Masters

Drive with Precision: Seventh hole holds field to just two birdies in opening round

The par-4 7th hole made it nearly impossible for players to finish their first nine unscathed at Augusta National Thursday. The 450-yard "Pampas" registered two birdies and witnessed nearly three dozen bogeys. In this "Mercedes-Benz Drive with Precision," the Live From crew breaks down why the field suffered so much to hit the fairway here.