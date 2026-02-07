Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at the 2026 WM Phoenix Open
Joel Dahmen and Keith Mitchell joined "Happy Hour with Smylie" during second round play at TPC Scottsdale. Dahmen spoke about wearing a Seattle Seahawks helmet before burying a chip shot to the crowd's delight Thursday. Mitchell, dubbed "the best dressed on Tour," laughed off digs about his five-button polo.
Theegala continues hole-out streak at WM Phoenix Open
Sahith Theegala continued to save himself strokes at TPC Scottsdale with a birdie hole-out on 17 on Friday. "Happy Hour with Smylie" noted how the shot was reminiscent of Theegala's eagle last week at Torrey Pines.
Sporting Broncos jersey, Hubbard shows off on 16
Joel Dahmen and Keith Mitchell joined "Happy Hour with Smylie" just in time to watch Mark Hubbard's tee shot in front of the Coliseum crowd at the WM Phoenix Open. Hubbard, a Colorado native, repped a Denver Broncos jersey and landed the drive within feet of the pin. A day prior, Dahmen donned a Seattle Seahawks helmet while walking 16 to show support of his hometown team.
It's fashion, bro: 5-button polos and cashmere putter covers
Keith Mitchell, alongside Joel Dahmen and Smylie Kaufman during "Happy Hour with Smylie presented by Michelob Ultra," shows of his style with the 5-button polo and cashmere putter cover,
Matsuyama fires 6 straight birdies at WM Phoenix Open
Hideki Matsuyama reeled off six consecutive birdies during his second round at TPC Scottsdale. Matsuyama, a two-time WM Phoenix Open winner, is the clubhouse leader entering the afternoon in Arizona.
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: WM Phoenix Open, Round 1
Scottie Scheffler struggled at TPC Scottsdale on Thursday and Chris Gotterup took advantage of an early start times to lay claim to the leaderboard. In the afternoon, Hideki Matsuyama, Joel Dahmen and Keith Mitchell shined. The famous 16th hole "Coliseum" saw plenty of birdie putts, and an incredible chip-in from Dahmen.
Koepka sputters after switch to mallet putter
Brooks Koepka switched from a blade putter to a mallet putter ahead of the WM Phoenix Open in hopes it would help improve his struggles on the greens. Koepka finished with a 4-over 75 during the first round at TPC Scottsdale.
WM's '12th man' goes nuts for Seahawks fan Dahmen
Washington state native Joel Dahmen repped his NFC champion Seattle Seahawks on the par-3 16th Thursday at the 2026 WM Phoenix Open, and then chipped in to set off the crowd.
Scheffler struggles with short game at TPC Scottsdale
Scottie Scheffler tied his highest-scoring round since the start of the 2025 season, finishing with a 2-over 73 at TPC Scottsdale on Thursday. The two-time WM Phoenix Open winner was visibly frustrated going through his first round and currently sits outside the cutline. Scheffler was last cut at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Gotterup: 'Conservative' play key to Round 1 success
Chris Gotterup talked with Golf Channel's Ryan Lavner after his first round at the WM Phoenix Open. Gotterup, who missed the previous two cuts at TPC Scottsdale, is the clubhouse leader after shooting a 63 Thursday.
Why not start PGA Tour season 'with a bang' at TPC Scottsdale?
U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark talked with Golf Channel about his meltdown at Oakmont Country Club last year and what he learned from the experience. Amid talk about the PGA Tour schedule, Clark vocalized support of starting the season at the WM Phoenix Open.