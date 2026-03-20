Michael Kim takes fans for 'inside the rope experience' at Valspar
Most players on Tour used the Valspar's "honorary observer" program to bring family and friends inside the rope to experience this week's tournament. Michael Kim had an innovative approach, and extended the invite to two lucky fans at Copperhead.
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Fitzpatrick dissects changes to his golf swing
Fitzpatrick dissects changes to his golf swing
Matt Fitzpatrick dissected the changes to his golf swing after the second round of the Valspar Championship during Happy Hour with Smylie presented by Michelob Ultra.
Why is Spieth so vexed by 16th hole at Copperhead?
Why is Spieth so vexed by 16th hole at Copperhead?
Jordan Spieth's shaky history at the 16th hole at Copperhead has a pair of new chapters after the three-time major winner went into the water before double bogeying on Thursday. He followed that up by hooking his tee shot into the woods for a second-round bogey. Golf Central reviews Spieth's past woes and how he might be able to overcome them.
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Valspar Championship, Round 1
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Valspar Championship, Round 1
Check out the highlights from the first round of the Valspar Championship at Copperhead Course.
Snedeker pleased after putter leads to 65 at Valspar
Snedeker pleased after putter leads to 65 at Valspar
Brandt Snedeker has missed four straight cuts to open the 2026 season. Thursday at Copperhead was totally different as the PGA Tour veteran used a great short game to finish 6-under 65 through the first 18 holes at the Valspar Championship.
Course Insights: Inside the treacherous Snake Pit at Innisbrook
Course Insights: Inside the treacherous Snake Pit at Innisbrook
In this CDW Course Insights, we take a closer look at the Snake Pit, hole Nos. 16-18, on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook, home to this week's Valspar Championship.
Tour rookie Yellamaraju reacts to T-5 at Players
Tour rookie Yellamaraju reacts to T-5 at Players
Sudarshan Yellamaraju grinded to make the 36-hole cut at TPC Sawgrass. He made the best of his weekend, ascending to T-5 at the 2026 Players Championship thanks in large part to a 4-under 68 on Sunday.
Young breaks down final round to win The Players
Young breaks down final round to win The Players
Cameron Young joined the Golf Channel desk in studio after he won the 2026 Players Championship on Sunday and broke down his final round. Young discussed his thought process on No. 18 after driving the ball into the water yesterday.
Fitzpatrick downplays Players crowd noise as ‘child’s play’ compared to Ryder Cup boos
Fitzpatrick downplays Players crowd noise as 'child's play' compared to Ryder Cup boos
Matt Fitzpatrick saw the crowd turn against him at TPC Sawgrass on Sunday afternoon as he lost a lead to Cameron Young over the final three holes. Fitzpatrick said the boos for him and applause for Young down the stretch was nothing compared to what he faced as a member of the European team at the 2025 Ryder Cup held in Bethpage Black, N.Y.
Åberg on Players Sunday: ‘The back nine was not good’
Åberg on Players Sunday: 'The back nine was not good'
Ludvig Åberg spoke to the media after the final round of The Players on Sunday and talked about falling from the lead to finish tied for fifth.
PGA Tour highlights 2026: The Players Championship, final round
PGA Tour highlights 2026: The Players Championship, final round
Check out highlights from the final round of The Players Championship. There was lots of movement on the leaderboard on Sunday, which led to a thrilling finish at TPC Sawgrass.