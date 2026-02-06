PGA Tour Highlights 2026: WM Phoenix Open, Round 1
Scottie Scheffler struggled at TPC Scottsdale on Thursday and Chris Gotterup took advantage of an early start times to lay claim to the leaderboard. In the afternoon, Hideki Matsuyama, Joel Dahmen and Keith Mitchell shined. The famous 16th hole "Coliseum" saw plenty of birdie putts, and an incredible chip-in from Dahmen.
Koepka sputters after switch to mallet putter
Brooks Koepka switched from a blade putter to a mallet putter ahead of the WM Phoenix Open in hopes it would help improve his struggles on the greens. Koepka finished with a 4-over 75 during the first round at TPC Scottsdale.
WM's '12th man' goes nuts for Seahawks fan Dahmen
Washington state native Joel Dahmen repped his NFC champion Seattle Seahawks on the par-3 16th Thursday at the 2026 WM Phoenix Open, and then chipped in to set off the crowd.
Scheffler struggles with short game at TPC Scottsdale
Scottie Scheffler tied his highest-scoring round since the start of the 2025 season, finishing with a 2-over 73 at TPC Scottsdale on Thursday. The two-time WM Phoenix Open winner was visibly frustrated going through his first round and currently sits outside the cutline. Scheffler was last cut at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Gotterup: 'Conservative' play key to Round 1 success
Chris Gotterup talked with Golf Channel's Ryan Lavner after his first round at the WM Phoenix Open. Gotterup, who missed the previous two cuts at TPC Scottsdale, is the clubhouse leader after shooting a 63 Thursday.
Why not start PGA Tour season 'with a bang' at TPC Scottsdale?
U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark talked with Golf Channel about his meltdown at Oakmont Country Club last year and what he learned from the experience. Amid talk about the PGA Tour schedule, Clark vocalized support of starting the season at the WM Phoenix Open.
Koepka details work being done to improve putting game
Brooks Koepka explains why TPC Scottsdale is a good fit for his game. Koepka also spoke about the work he's been doing to improve his putting since last weekend's Farmers Insurance Open.
Penske Performance: How Rose won at Torrey Pines
Justin Rose cruised to victory at the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open. We look at the key numbers behind the triumph, brought to you by Penske.
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Farmers Insurance Open, final round
Highlights from the final round of the PGA Tour's 2026 Farmers Insurance Open on the South Course at Torrey Pines, where a new scoring record was set.
Koepka heads to Phoenix with optimism after Torrey Pines
Brooks Koepka's first tournament back on the PGA Tour is in the books. The five-time major winner heads to Phoenix after finishing T-56 at Torrey Pines. Koepka shot 2-under 70 in the final round at the Farmers.
Is Justin Rose's career Hall of Fame worthy?
A 13-time winner on the PGA Tour after his wire-to-wire victory at Torrey Pines this week, Justin Rose is beginning to draw consideration for the World Golf Hall of Fame. The seven-time European Ryder Cup team member is projected to be ranked No. 3 in the world after the 2026 Farmers.