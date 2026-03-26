Burns fires seven birdies in first round of Houston Open
Sam Burns birdied his final hole at Memorial Park on Thursday, his seventh on the opening round. The world's No. 33-ranked player sits two strokes off the lead after shotting a 5-under 70.
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Hammer time! Hometown hole-in-one for former Longhorn
Hammer time! Hometown hole-in-one for former Longhorn
Cole Hammer, a Houston resident and former Texas Longhorn, made a hole-in-one on the par-3 15th Thursday at the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Koepka wants to pass this final test before Augusta
Koepka wants to pass this final test before Augusta
If being in contention on Sunday is part of a player's game, it's the part of Brooks Koepka's bag that he's least pleased with entering the Houston Open this week. Despite three consecutive finishes inside the top 20, Koepka said the one part of his game that's missing is contending to win with nine holes left in the tournament.
‘Not a fun little period': Fox talks kidney stone surgery, recovery
'Not a fun little period': Fox talks kidney stone surgery, recovery
Two-time PGA Tour winner Ryan Fox chatted with Golf Channel's Eamon Lynch and Rex Hoggard about having to miss this year's Players Championship after having kidney stones the week of the tournament. Fox, who is set to compete in this week's Houston Open, has finished T-24 or better in all four tournaments he's competed in this year.
Tiger’s gets ‘incomplete’ grade for TGL performance: Hoggard
Tiger's gets 'incomplete' grade for TGL performance: Hoggard
Golf Channel's Eamon Lynch and Rex Hoggard react to Tiger Woods' press conference after Tuesday night's TGL event and whether or not Woods will be able to play at the 2026 Masters. Hoggard believes there wasn't enough done at TGL to convince him Woods will be competitive at Augusta, if he does indeed play and go for his sixth green jacket.
Course Insights: The risk-reward par-5 16th at Memorial Park
Course Insights: The risk-reward par-5 16th at Memorial Park
Memorial Park Golf Course will again host the Texas Children's Houston Open. In this CDW Course Insights, we take a look at the pivotal par-5 16th hole.
Rose on golf schedule: ‘I’m enjoying the challenge’
Rose on golf schedule: 'I'm enjoying the challenge'
Justin Rose discussed Tiger Woods' decision to join the TGL Finals, his busy golf schedule and balancing the PGA Tour with the TGL and his family.
Fitzpatrick upset with pace of play on Valspar Sunday
Fitzpatrick upset with pace of play on Valspar Sunday
Golf Channel's Ryan Lavner broke down Matt Fitzpatrick's complaints about the slow pace of play during his final round of the Valspar Championship on Sunday.
Penske Performance: How Fitzpatrick got redemption at Valspar
Penske Performance: How Fitzpatrick got redemption at Valspar
After a difficult loss at The Players Championship, Matt Fitzpatrick prevailed at the Valspar Championship. Penske looks at the numbers behind his third PGA Tour triumph.
Whoop: Thomas’ heart rate playing the Copperhead course
Whoop: Thomas' heart rate playing the Copperhead course
The Copperhead course at Innisbrook Resort is a difficult test. Whoop showed Justin Thomas' heart-rate data as he played the first two rounds of the 2026 Valspar Championship.
‘Nothing wanted to go in': Brandt Snedeker reflects on final round woes at Valspar
'Nothing wanted to go in': Brandt Snedeker reflects on final round woes at Valspar
Brandt Snedeker told reporters after his final round at the Valspar Championship that he felt that all the good work from his first three days at Innisbrook was undone by the final 18 holes. The 45-year-old Snedeker specifically regretted his play on the back nine Sunday.