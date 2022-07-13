Complete coverage: 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews

The 150th Open Championship returns to the Home of Golf: The Old Course at St. Andrews for the fourth and final men's major of the year.
Golf Channel is on-site at St. Andrews, and our team of writers will be bringing you live coverage of this historic Open Championship throughout the week.
Bookmark this page for a running list of Golf Channel's comprehensive coverage from Scotland
JULY 12
Tiger Woods says LIV defectors have 'turned their backs' on what made them
Tee times, groupings for Rounds 1-2 of The Open Championship at St. Andrews
Will Zalatoris graduates from shed to hotel at Old Course's 17th
With some luck and good fortune, Tiger Woods could contend at this 150th Open
To be clear, Tiger Woods isn’t going to show up on many betting sheets, and the idea that he could somehow, some way emerge as the Champion Golfer of Year on Sunday at St. Andrews, less than two years removed from a horrific car crash, is foolish pandering.
Jordan Spieth trying to stay fresh for Open as he plays eighth event in 10 weeks
Tiger Woods shuts down retirement question: 'Who, me? Retire?! No'
Justin Thomas: Since last year, Tiger Woods has 'planned on beating me' at Open
According to Woods’ frequent practice-round partner, Justin Thomas, Woods talked “quite often” last year about playing the Old Course for this championship.
Adrian Meronk gets thrill of a lifetime in playing with Tiger Woods on Tuesday
Report: Bryson DeChambeau and Bridgestone ‘amicably’ part ways
JULY 11
Rory McIlroy says winning The Open at St. Andrews is 'the holy grail of our sport'
“It’s the holy grail of our sport,” Rory McIlroy said Tuesday at The Open. “It’s one of the highest achievements that you can have in golf.”
Rory McIlroy on Greg Norman being uninvited from events: 'Right decision'
Matt Fitzpatrick embracing challenge in bid for second straight major win
Report: Department of Justice investigating PGA Tour for ‘anti-competitive behavior’ against LIV Golf
The PGA Tour again finds itself under the microscope of the Department of Justice.
Open odds: Rory McIlroy favorite, Xander Schauffele follows; Tiger +8000
Lee Trevino says Tiger’s only problem is walking. The rest is good.
Lee Trevino was on hand for Tiger Woods’ return last December at the PNC Championship, and he’s here again for what could be Woods’ final competitive rounds at St. Andrews.
Jack Nicklaus says Greg Norman will remain a friend but 'don't see eye to eye' on LIV
Jack Nicklaus returns to St. Andrews to receive honorary citizenship
Jack Nicklaus never intended to return. Nothing could top his final appearance on the Old Course, when he said farewell as a competitor in 2005.
After '18 St. Andrews peek, Xander Schauffele now at Old Course as golf's hottest player
- Teams and tee times for the Celebration of Champions at St. Andrews
JULY 10
From Rory to Calc: Ranking every player in the 150th Open Championship field
It’s a monumental task: rank every player in The Open field. But for this 150th edition at the Home of Golf, the Old Course at St. Andrews, why not?
Ahead of the third start in comeback story, Tiger eschews new, pre-major normal
Kurt Kitayama doesn't win Scottish, but he joins 2 others in qualifying for Open
Xander Schauffele on a heater but feeling 'rushed' heading into Open
Despite 'worst stuff this week' Xander Schauffele wins for third time in 14 days
Trey Mullinax caps first Tour title with thrilling birdie at Barbasol
Live stream schedule for The Open, Barracuda and Dow Great Lakes
Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's coverage this week, including on Peacock and NBC. Click on the link for direct access to that event (all times ET).
JULY 9
R&A disinvites Greg Norman from Open past-champion festivities
Tiger Woods arrives at St. Andrews, fans join him in Saturday stroll
Woods took to the Old Course on Saturday evening to reacquaint himself with the St. Andrew gem that he has won two claret jugs on.
The Open: Trends, leaders and stats entering 150th edition at St. Andrews
'Only Westminster Abbey is holier': Best quotes about St. Andrews' Old Course
An Open at St. Andrews is always full of history, but '22 figures to be even bigger
JULY 8
The Open purse increases by 22% for 150th edition at St. Andrews
The purse for next week’s Open Championship will increase to $14 million, a 22-percent bump over the 2021 championship.
Daniel Berger withdraws from The Open at St Andrews, replaced by Sahith Theegala
JULY 7
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy play Ballybunion together in preparation for The Open
Tiger Woods couldn’t leave Ireland without letting Rory McIlroy show him around in golf's ultimate buddies' trip.
- One man's guide to St. Andrews, Scotland
JULY 6
Golf Central Podcast: How Tiger looked up close in Ireland; can tours and LIV co-exist?
GolfChannel.com senior writer Rex Hoggard was in Ireland and offers a first-hand account of how Woods looked in the two-day event.
JULY 5
Tiger Woods says arduous journey to St. Andrews Open has 'been worth it'
On Tuesday, Tiger Woods was upbeat and forward thinking even while he brushed the rust off a game that looked to be well short of major championship ready
JULY 4
The Open 101: A guide to this year's major on the Old Course at St. Andrews
Here are some of the frequently asked questions about The Open.
JULY 3
- Scotland's David Law among three players to punch Open tickets at Irish Open
- David Law is headed home for his major debut.