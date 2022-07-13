Complete coverage: 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews

×

The 150th Open Championship returns to the Home of Golf: The Old Course at St. Andrews for the fourth and final men's major of the year.

Golf Channel is on-site at St. Andrews, and our team of writers will be bringing you live coverage of this historic Open Championship throughout the week.

Bookmark this page for a running list of Golf Channel's comprehensive coverage from Scotland

JT: Tiger's been saying he's beating me at Open

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Since last year before he could play golf again, Tiger Woods has been telling Justin Thomas that he planned to play – and beat JT – at the 150th Open at St. Andrews.
Spieth nearing end of busy stretch: 'trying to rest'

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Jordan Spieth is playing his eighth tournament in 10 weeks at The Open and is doing everything he can to keep his body fresh for St. Andrews.
With luck and good fortune, Tiger could contend

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

In the land of ancient links and narrow roads, this particular take probably isn’t going to age well: Tiger could contend at the 150th Open.